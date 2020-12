Liibbe, Gerald L. "Jerry"



December 11, 1950 - November 27, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Madeline Liibbe. Survived by brother, Duane Liibbe.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10am at Hillcrest Cemetery.



BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel



1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.