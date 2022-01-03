LeMaster, Gerald I.
May 12, 1933 - December 30, 2021
Omaha. Survived by wife of 69 years Janice; children: Cindy Rosenberg (Dave), Candace LeMaster, Connie Wuebben (Bruce), and Craig LeMaster; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother Raymond LeMaster.
Proudly served in the US Army during Korean War. Retired from Northwestern Bell, ABII, NEC, and Alcatel. After retirement, he enjoyed world travel and volunteering at SAC Air Museum, NE Humane Society, and Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of Kiwanis, and VFW #8334 (Millard).
Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VFW #8334 (Millard) or Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 3, 2022.