Gerald I. LeMaster
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
LeMaster, Gerald I.

May 12, 1933 - December 30, 2021

Omaha. Survived by wife of 69 years Janice; children: Cindy Rosenberg (Dave), Candace LeMaster, Connie Wuebben (Bruce), and Craig LeMaster; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother Raymond LeMaster.

Proudly served in the US Army during Korean War. Retired from Northwestern Bell, ABII, NEC, and Alcatel. After retirement, he enjoyed world travel and volunteering at SAC Air Museum, NE Humane Society, and Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of Kiwanis, and VFW #8334 (Millard).

Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VFW #8334 (Millard) or Nebraska Humane Society.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anita and I are so sorry for the loss of your husband and father and friend. I know it must be difficult for you all. Please know my heart felt prayers are with you. Hard to believe I am the last one left. Love to all uncle Ray
Ray LeMaster
Family
January 5, 2022
To Jan and the entire Lemaster family, I'm so very sorry for your family's deep loss! My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God provide peace and comfort to you as you remember all the wonderful times as a family and beyond. With all my sympathy, Mary Anne
Mary Anne Nurse
Friend
January 3, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 3, 2022
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
January 1, 2022
