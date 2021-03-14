Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald E. Luedtke
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Luedtke, Gerald E.

March 12, 1948 - March 11, 2021

Gerald E. Luedtke, retired from the Insulators Union Local #39. He died unexpectedly on March 11, 2021 at the age of 72 while recovering from open-heart surgery.

Gerald was born on March 12, 1948 to Al and Melva Luedtke. He attended Omaha North High School where he played football before going on to play at Wayne State College. On January 9, 1970, he married Jeanne Lynn, his love. They brought five amazing children into the world who went on to give them six beautiful grandchildren. To say the grandchildren were his entire heart and soul, would simply not do justice to the unwavering love and pride Jerry had for the next generation of his family. Coach Jerry was active in the North Omaha Lil' Vikes organization for nearly four decades and always found joy in giving to the hundreds, if not thousands, of young student/athletes who he had the opportunity to share the fields of Power Park with. He was a devoted fan of watching his son coach Creighton Prep basketball for the last two-decades. In his last years, 'Partner' as he was affectionately known by family, was able to watch his grandchildren graduate from high school; four from Creighton Prep and one from Omaha Marian. He was fortunate to watch them succeed in college academically at UNO, competing in basketball at UNO, baseball at Kansas State, and will be watching, from a different view, his youngest grandson play baseball at Mount Mary as well as his granddaughter attending UNL. Jerry was blessed to spend his last two-years at home with Lynn watching the youngest addition to our family, 20-month-old Harper Jean.

Jerry was also very close with his brothers; Albert, Gary, and John, who on any given day would be exchanging the various horses they were leaning towards betting in the free race or the most studied trifecta of the day. Their shared love of "legalized" gambling on this week's big games and the horses they so familiarized themselves with, was matched only by their brotherly bond and comradery. "Let It Ride" was not only the name of Richard Dreyfuss', arguably, best acting performance, but it was also a commonly spoken theme in the Luedtke household. Even in the few defeats of this widespread phenomenon known as sports gambling, Jerry would always smile while echoing the phrase, "No problem".

Preceded in death by parents, Al and Melva Luedtke; great-grandmother, Neomi Irvine; mother in-law, Mary Jean Nauslar; father in-law, Raymond Nauslar; sister in-law, Paula Luedtke; brothers in-law, Terry Nauslar and Matt McGrath; as well as many friends. Survived by his wife of 51-years, Jeanne Lynn (Nauslar); children, Molly Phillips (Dave), Joshua Luedtke (Julie), Kami Piechota (Matt), Jonas Luedtke, Brandy Dartmann (Nate); grandchildren, David (Amanda), Dylan, Kyle, Kalen, Lauren, and Harper Jean; brothers, Albert L (JoAnn), John (Moe), Gary (Kathy); as well as many more family, friends, nieces, and nephews who thought of him as a father-figure.

SERVICES IN OMAHA: VISITATION on Thursday, March 18th from 3-6pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, followed by CELEBRATION of LIFE at 6pm. Service will be live streamed at Roeder Mortuary website.

"When it's time to go, it's time to go!" "Hell of a life!"

Roeder Mortuary 108th Chapel

2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE 68164 402-496-9000

www.roeder mortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
The Negus Family
March 18, 2021
Jerry, my good friend from just up the street on Mary. You introduced me to popcorn with cheese whiz melted and poured on it in a grocery bag, what a messy treat. We used homemade darts to throw at each other and try to hit each other while jumping off your garage roof. I caught a lot of outs fired from you at short to me over at first. Remember that game behind the Pepsi plant when the pop fly you intended to catch caught you in the forehead when your cap slipped down over your face. That goose egg was the size of the ball with all seam stitches showing perfectly. How cool was it playing for the city championship out at Rosenblatt together. Tough as nails you were playing football at Wayne with a broken jaw. I've never been hunting with anybody that could so easily spot a pheasant from the car, and there were plenty around Wayne. Great times with a great friend. My prayers are with your family and Dugan, Punky and John. See you again for a game of catch!
Phil leach
March 18, 2021
Jerry, you were a top hand my friend, Rest In Peace, Lord comfort the family, give them the Peace of Christ.
Ed Real, classmate.
March 18, 2021
Jerry was a good friend, I worked with Jerry early at the Lil Vikes organization he worked tirelessly to get everything just right for these kids to play football every fall, we laid sod All day long in +90 degree heat on the Varsity field one day, after we were done he looked at me said, do we have anything else to do? I was beat, are you kidding me Jerry! But that´s what he did, for the kids! 40+ years of giving! He will be definitely missed, RIP Lil VIKE!
Jeff Anderson
March 18, 2021
Jerry, saw that graduation picture of you and it took me back to the great times we had at North High. Lots of good times with you and our teammates. Read the articles on you coaching the Lil Vikes. What a positive impact you had over 39 years. What a legacy. To a great coach, teammate and friend, may God bless you and welcome home. A blessing knowing you
John (jack) Burns
March 17, 2021
The Mooney's
March 17, 2021
Great times on the softball field an Lazy Dude. keep him close to your heart, and remember the fun times that made you laugh or smile. God Bless
Butch Sichmeller
March 17, 2021
Jerry was a Great friend, roommate, and college teammate at Wayne State. He was an even greater husband, father, and grandfather. Fully a life well lived.
Ron Zahourek
March 17, 2021
Dan and Kim Schinzel
March 16, 2021
Jerry was a great man!He always loved just helping people!I first met Jerry when I first started coaching football at lil Vikes!I had a lot to learn about coaching!Knowing football doesn´t mean your a coach!Jerry told me it´s what you put in to it and the kids have to believe in it also!This is a life lesson on what you put in to your life!Because Jerry lived life to fullest and always had your back!I will always consider Jerry my friend!My 5 sons will carry that life lesson on live by "You get back what you put in!"Thanks for the great memories Jerry!Mike and Leasa Leapley!
Mike Leapley
March 16, 2021
Jerry was an outstanding football player. He never let that go to his head. I saw him physically take care of a 6'3"235 pound defensive lineman that was picking on a much smaller innocent guy.
Michael Danze
March 16, 2021
Glenda Charlesworth
March 15, 2021
What a life indeed! Jerry will be remembered & missed by many. With deepest sympathies to the family.
Peg & John Yoder
March 15, 2021
Tony and Anne Fucinaro
March 15, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. I spent so much time in the Luedtke household as a child, I felt part of the family and have a lot of fond memories. Jerry was a great role model to many through his work with youth sports and he has touched countless lives. Rest In Peace Jerry!
Brian Kempkes
March 14, 2021
Michael Evans and Family
March 14, 2021
Nicole Terry
March 14, 2021
Nicole Terry
March 14, 2021
Nicole Terry
March 14, 2021
Jerry will always have a very special place in our hearts. Once in the lil Vikes family you become like real family not only did Jerry coach my son and his group of friends he also continued on to follow them throughout their high-school football careers too. He was a great man,coach,teacher,and mentor to a lot of our children. Jerry will be greatly missed by many. We are very sorry for the families loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nicole Terry
March 14, 2021
Jerry I remember vividly our first meeting was at the North Branch YMCA. The "kid" from Minne Lusa and his band of merry buddies. Kevin B, Mark J, Jack B and Steve R along with many others. I also remember those days as seniors chasing pheasants near Wayne, Ne. No wonder you got your football scholarship there! Jerry you will be missed by us all. May the good Lord watch over you and bless you. We will all be together again in due time. Love ya buddy!!!
Robert Sorensen
March 14, 2021
What a wonderful man! He will be missed. All his work with the Lil Vikes was much appreciated. R.I.P. Sympathies to the family.
Peggy Nielsen
March 14, 2021
I feel honored to have coached with Jerry and his boys Josh and jonas at li'l bikes! He helped a lot of needy kids out by getting them into football! He will forever be a fixture and an icon for youth sports! He was a GREAT guy!! Our deepest sympathy Scott and Karen Warthen
Scott K Warthen
March 14, 2021
Deepest sympathies to you Josh, and your entire family. Great memories to cherish......
Virg & Judy Gottsch
March 14, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Jerry and each of the Luedtke family. We are so very sorry for your loss. What a great guy!!!
Steve and Maggie Maher
March 14, 2021
Josh: I'm sorry to hear of your father's death. I will remember him today at Mass, asking God to welcome him with joy and to hold all of you close.
Jim Clifton, SJ
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results