Luedtke, Gerald E.
March 12, 1948 - March 11, 2021
Gerald E. Luedtke, retired from the Insulators Union Local #39. He died unexpectedly on March 11, 2021 at the age of 72 while recovering from open-heart surgery.
Gerald was born on March 12, 1948 to Al and Melva Luedtke. He attended Omaha North High School where he played football before going on to play at Wayne State College. On January 9, 1970, he married Jeanne Lynn, his love. They brought five amazing children into the world who went on to give them six beautiful grandchildren. To say the grandchildren were his entire heart and soul, would simply not do justice to the unwavering love and pride Jerry had for the next generation of his family. Coach Jerry was active in the North Omaha Lil' Vikes organization for nearly four decades and always found joy in giving to the hundreds, if not thousands, of young student/athletes who he had the opportunity to share the fields of Power Park with. He was a devoted fan of watching his son coach Creighton Prep basketball for the last two-decades. In his last years, 'Partner' as he was affectionately known by family, was able to watch his grandchildren graduate from high school; four from Creighton Prep and one from Omaha Marian. He was fortunate to watch them succeed in college academically at UNO, competing in basketball at UNO, baseball at Kansas State, and will be watching, from a different view, his youngest grandson play baseball at Mount Mary as well as his granddaughter attending UNL. Jerry was blessed to spend his last two-years at home with Lynn watching the youngest addition to our family, 20-month-old Harper Jean.
Jerry was also very close with his brothers; Albert, Gary, and John, who on any given day would be exchanging the various horses they were leaning towards betting in the free race or the most studied trifecta of the day. Their shared love of "legalized" gambling on this week's big games and the horses they so familiarized themselves with, was matched only by their brotherly bond and comradery. "Let It Ride" was not only the name of Richard Dreyfuss', arguably, best acting performance, but it was also a commonly spoken theme in the Luedtke household. Even in the few defeats of this widespread phenomenon known as sports gambling, Jerry would always smile while echoing the phrase, "No problem".
Preceded in death by parents, Al and Melva Luedtke; great-grandmother, Neomi Irvine; mother in-law, Mary Jean Nauslar; father in-law, Raymond Nauslar; sister in-law, Paula Luedtke; brothers in-law, Terry Nauslar and Matt McGrath; as well as many friends. Survived by his wife of 51-years, Jeanne Lynn (Nauslar); children, Molly Phillips (Dave), Joshua Luedtke (Julie), Kami Piechota (Matt), Jonas Luedtke, Brandy Dartmann (Nate); grandchildren, David (Amanda), Dylan, Kyle, Kalen, Lauren, and Harper Jean; brothers, Albert L (JoAnn), John (Moe), Gary (Kathy); as well as many more family, friends, nieces, and nephews who thought of him as a father-figure.
SERVICES IN OMAHA: VISITATION on Thursday, March 18th from 3-6pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, followed by CELEBRATION of LIFE at 6pm. Service will be live streamed at Roeder Mortuary website.
"When it's time to go, it's time to go!" "Hell of a life!"
Roeder Mortuary 108th Chapel
2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE 68164 402-496-9000
www.roeder mortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.