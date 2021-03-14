Jerry, my good friend from just up the street on Mary. You introduced me to popcorn with cheese whiz melted and poured on it in a grocery bag, what a messy treat. We used homemade darts to throw at each other and try to hit each other while jumping off your garage roof. I caught a lot of outs fired from you at short to me over at first. Remember that game behind the Pepsi plant when the pop fly you intended to catch caught you in the forehead when your cap slipped down over your face. That goose egg was the size of the ball with all seam stitches showing perfectly. How cool was it playing for the city championship out at Rosenblatt together. Tough as nails you were playing football at Wayne with a broken jaw. I've never been hunting with anybody that could so easily spot a pheasant from the car, and there were plenty around Wayne. Great times with a great friend. My prayers are with your family and Dugan, Punky and John. See you again for a game of catch!

Phil leach March 18, 2021