McManis, GeraldJuly 17, 1936 - November 22, 2020Gerald enjoyed old cars and spent many years in the Omaha Model A Club. He loved listening to and playing music on his guitar and harmonica. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his late wife, Karan. Each year they would pack up their motor home and head south for the winter.Preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Karan Sue McManis, and great grandson. He is survived by his children: David McManis, Donald (Stephanie) McManis, Teresa (Michael) Hammond, Paul (Denise) McManis, Jeremy (Adrienne Ashley) McManis; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Thompson and Lorraine Easter; and many other family and friends.SERVICES will be held at a later date.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152