Gerald Edward "Jerry" Ryan EdD
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Ryan, Gerald Edward "Jerry", EdD

April 17, 1935 - June 24, 2021

LTC US Army (Ret).

Age 86. Jerry served 20 years of military service in the U.S. Army, followed by 28 years in education in numerous public and private schools. He was Mayor of Bellevue for 8 years.

Preceded in death by beloved daughter, Joni M. Ryan; and sister, Doris Kruse and husband Chuck. Survived by wife of 63 years, Janet; children, Judy Lane, Jeff Ryan and wife Dawn, and Jean Fisher; grandchildren: Michael Lane (Nicole), Patrick Lane (Hannah), and Kelly Lane; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Charlotte and Natasha; brother, Richard Ryan (Pauline); and favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, July 1st, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 2nd, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Ryan obituary. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church, and St. Bridget's Catholic Church.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jul
1
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Dear Jan and Family. I wish I had been here to offer comfort at the funeral for Jerry. You and Jerry were wonderful role models for your family and I know he will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy.
Lynn and John Muller
Family
July 2, 2021
Jeff my thoughts and prayers are for you and your mom and your sisters.
Mark Schultz (Papio)
Work
July 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to your family with the loss of your father.
Catherine (Semin) Sharp
Other
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 28, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 27, 2021
