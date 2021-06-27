Ryan, Gerald Edward "Jerry", EdDApril 17, 1935 - June 24, 2021LTC US Army (Ret).Age 86. Jerry served 20 years of military service in the U.S. Army, followed by 28 years in education in numerous public and private schools. He was Mayor of Bellevue for 8 years.Preceded in death by beloved daughter, Joni M. Ryan; and sister, Doris Kruse and husband Chuck. Survived by wife of 63 years, Janet; children, Judy Lane, Jeff Ryan and wife Dawn, and Jean Fisher; grandchildren: Michael Lane (Nicole), Patrick Lane (Hannah), and Kelly Lane; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Charlotte and Natasha; brother, Richard Ryan (Pauline); and favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, July 1st, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 2nd, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Ryan obituary. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church, and St. Bridget's Catholic Church.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com