Thompson, Gerald L.
September 28, 1937 - March 26, 2021
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30th, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery; Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.