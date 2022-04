Thompson, Gerald L.September 28, 1937 - March 26, 2021MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30th, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery; Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials will be directed by the family.To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com