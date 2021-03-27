Menu
Gerald L. Thompson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Thompson, Gerald L.

September 28, 1937 - March 26, 2021

Preceded in death by son, Jimmy. Survived by wife, Helen Thompson; children: David (Theresa) Thompson, Richard (Alisha) Thompson, Christopher (Emily) Thompson, and Mariann (Tyler) Bakk; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Family will receive friends observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 29th, 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30th, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
