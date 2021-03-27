Thompson, Gerald L.
September 28, 1937 - March 26, 2021
Preceded in death by son, Jimmy. Survived by wife, Helen Thompson; children: David (Theresa) Thompson, Richard (Alisha) Thompson, Christopher (Emily) Thompson, and Mariann (Tyler) Bakk; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Family will receive friends observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 29th, 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30th, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2021.