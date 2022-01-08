Ward, Gerald R. "Jerry"
Age 86
Gerald "Jerry" R. Ward passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.
VISITATION: Monday, January 10, 2022, from 3-6pm, at Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie. FRIENDS AND FAMILY will gather at 9:30am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home Sun Prairie to go in procession to Jerry's final place of rest at Bristol Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Bristol with full military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362 or the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Cress Funeral Service
Sun Prairie, WI | (608) 837-9054
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.