Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine Wyzenski; and sister-in-law Patricia Wyzenski. He is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Brian) Longie, Steven Wyzenski, Don Wyzenski, and Kathy (John) Kuhn; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
CELEBRATION of Life and GATHERING of friends will be held on Friday, October 8, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2021.
Jerry worked with me. He was just an all around good person. Loved that big old dog of his, he would bring him to the shop a lot!!!
The pic is from a night Jerry drove my party bus for part time work. Rest In Peace friend....
October 13, 2021
I will remember looking at magnificent beauty of Glacier National Park with Jerry and wondering what the color of the sky was and Jerry saying "magenta". We both laughed and shared many laughs over our 25 year friendship. Jerry was brilliant artist and master craftsman who joked with me, "there´s a reason why they have been using these tools for 500 years!" He was always willing to lend a hand and helped me dig out and replace a few fence posts which is downright hard work. I saw him just a few days before he passed away and he was asking about our kids. Love you Jerry. You were one heckuva guy who will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace My friend
Jerry was one of the most talented artisans I have met during my lifetime, his wood creations were and are beautiful beyond description and have enhanced so many lives. Thank you for showing us how to be the best friend to animals, your kindness and gentle nature made you the best dog parent. Rest In Peace dear friend, you are missed.
Thank you for sharing your artistin wood working craft, fast cars and the love of Haunted Houses (Haunted Hotel Califorina) with us, God bless you Jerry. - Carey & Michelle Yale