Wyzenski, Gerald J.



November 25, 1965 - September 29, 2021



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine Wyzenski; and sister-in-law Patricia Wyzenski. He is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Brian) Longie, Steven Wyzenski, Don Wyzenski, and Kathy (John) Kuhn; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.



CELEBRATION of Life and GATHERING of friends will be held on Friday, October 8, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2021.