I will remember looking at magnificent beauty of Glacier National Park with Jerry and wondering what the color of the sky was and Jerry saying "magenta". We both laughed and shared many laughs over our 25 year friendship. Jerry was brilliant artist and master craftsman who joked with me, "there´s a reason why they have been using these tools for 500 years!" He was always willing to lend a hand and helped me dig out and replace a few fence posts which is downright hard work. I saw him just a few days before he passed away and he was asking about our kids. Love you Jerry. You were one heckuva guy who will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace My friend

Don Bauermeister Friend October 10, 2021