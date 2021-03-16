Beach-Freese, Geraldine W.March 1, 1931 - March 12, 2021It is with sadness, the family of Geraldine (Beach) Freese shares her passing on March 12, 2012 in Omaha, NE. Geraldine was born in Hamburg, IA to parents Jay M. and Nellie Mary Beach. Geraldine married Wendell Matheny on June 5, 1949, and Llyod Freese on December 1, 1985. Omaha was home for many years. Lloyd's job took them on an adventure through several towns in IL, when Lloyd passed away in 2009 Geraldine returned to Omaha and enjoyed every minute of her time living at Sunridge Village making many new friends. She loved to dance, participate in the book club, play Mahjong, and work on puzzles with her friends. Geraldine was very proud of her 50 years of membership in Eastern Star.Geraldine is survived by her three children, Jeff, Wende and Phillip Matheny; her twin brother, Gerald Beach; daughter-in-law, Julie; and grandchildren Grace and Wes.VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: 9-10am Friday at mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Friday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727. N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Quality Living Inc. (QLI) 6404 N 70th Plaza Omaha, NE 68104. To view live broadcast of memorial service, go to Roeder Mortuary's 108th Chapel Facebook page.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000