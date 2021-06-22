Hultquist, Geraldine "Gerri"
April 16, 1930 - June 18, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Tom; and parents, Laudy and Mildred Uzel. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kent (Nancy) and son, Carey; grandson, Erik; and many special friends. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, and a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Master.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Interment in Graceland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master; or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.