Geraldine "Gerri" Hultquist
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Hultquist, Geraldine "Gerri"

April 16, 1930 - June 18, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Tom; and parents, Laudy and Mildred Uzel. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kent (Nancy) and son, Carey; grandson, Erik; and many special friends. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, and a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Master.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Interment in Graceland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master; or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jun
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so thankful for having the benefit of knowing and enjoying Geri's friendship.
Norma Drake
Friend
June 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope, I will add your family mom to my prayer list ,
Thomas Gaffney
June 22, 2021
