Miller, Geraldine M. "Geri"August 10, 1933 - December 12, 2020Preceded in death by son Mike Miller; and grandson Jody Brown. Survived by husband of 72 years, Willard "Wayne"; daughters, Jackie (Jon) McAlpin, and Pat (Sheri) Miller; brothers, Gerald and Tommy Auxier; sister Rosie Ray; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Wednesday, December 16, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary – 72 St. Chapel (Family will not be present). A Private Service will be held on Thursday, December 17, at 10:30am. Please visit www.bramanmortuary.com to live stream the service). INTERMENT: Mt. Hope.