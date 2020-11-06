Menu
Geraldine P. "Jeri" Langenegger
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Langenegger, Geraldine P. "Jeri"

March 31, 1929 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Paul; brothers Mike and Jack; sister, Mary. Survived by sons: Mike, Steve, Richard, Patrick, Tom Langenegger; sister, Pam Beardmore; brothers, Danny (Mary) Higgins; sisters, Dorothy Long and Elneor Miller; grandchildren: John, Keith (Erin), Paul, Molly (Brad) Heller, Tim (Britney) Beardmore, Mark, Ryan, James.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 7pm, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S 32nd Ave.)

"Like a candle in a holy place, there is none as beautiful as my mothers face."

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 S 32nd Ave.
Nov
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 S 32nd Ave.
