Geraldine J. Robbins
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Robbins, Geraldine J.

February 15, 1930 - June 26, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Durreth Robbins; parents; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; grandson, Seth Cunningham.

Survived by daughters, Lisa (David) Tiedemann, Lynn (David) Cunningham, Jill (Duane) McCormick; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cooper.

SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, 6-8pm, at the John A. Gentleman Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel. Memorials to Calvary Christian Church or the Open Door Mission.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
NE
Jul
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Christian Church
10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
