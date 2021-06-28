Robbins, Geraldine J.
February 15, 1930 - June 26, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Durreth Robbins; parents; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; grandson, Seth Cunningham.
Survived by daughters, Lisa (David) Tiedemann, Lynn (David) Cunningham, Jill (Duane) McCormick; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cooper.
SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue, NE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, 6-8pm, at the John A. Gentleman Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel. Memorials to Calvary Christian Church or the Open Door Mission.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way
402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2021.