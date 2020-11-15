Menu
Geraldine Russell Leibee
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1932
DIED
November 11, 2020
Leibee, Geraldine Russell

September 20, 1932 - November 11, 2020

Gerry passed away in Lincoln, NE. She was born in Missouri Valley, IA, the daughter of Gerald and Marie (Smith) Epperson. Geraldine married Roy Leibee on July 14, 1951 in Kearney, NE. They were married for 55 years when Roy passed away in November 2006. In 2009 she married Ron Russell in Kearney. Ron passed away in November 2019. They had 10 happy years together.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Patricia Mahan of Huachuka City, AZ, Rick (Jodie) Leibee of Lincoln, NE, and Lloyd (Amber) Leibee of Joplin, MO; step-son, Steve (Stacy) Russell; grandchildren, Jenna (Barry) Wettstead, Cole Leibee, Eric (Tiffny) Leibee, Randy Leibee, Patrick Leibee-Haslip, Lauren Leibee, Wynn Leibee, Tayler Russell, Asa (Austin) Broadfoot, and Lainey Russell; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many lifelong friends in Kearney and Omaha NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Roy Leibee; second husband, Ron Russell; brother, Donald Epperson; sister, Paula Peterson Barritt; and son-in-law, Lee Mahan.

Services to be held at a later date.

COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME

Lincoln, NE 402-467-5200
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
