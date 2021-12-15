Menu
Geraldine N. Wesley
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Wesley, Geraldine N.

August 29, 1932 - December 5, 2021

Survived by children: Albert Wesley Jr., Robert (Clara) Wesley, Vernon (Ribka) Wesley, and Jesse (Stacey) Wesley; 11 grandchildren; sister Marcia Renfrow; and a host of friends and family. Preceded in death by husband: Albert Wesley Sr.; and siblings: Lorraine Adkins, and Jesse Manley.

VISITATION: Friday, December 17, 10-11am at Forest Lawn, with SERVICE at 11am, all at Forest Lawn. INTERMENT to follow Service in Forest Lawn.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 12, 2021
