Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Wesley, Geraldine N.
August 29, 1932 - December 5, 2021
Survived by children: Albert Wesley Jr., Robert (Clara) Wesley, Vernon (Ribka) Wesley, and Jesse (Stacey) Wesley; 11 grandchildren; sister Marcia Renfrow; and a host of friends and family. Preceded in death by husband: Albert Wesley Sr.; and siblings: Lorraine Adkins, and Jesse Manley.
VISITATION: Friday, December 17, 10-11am at Forest Lawn, with SERVICE at 11am, all at Forest Lawn. INTERMENT to follow Service in Forest Lawn.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.