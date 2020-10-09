Menu
Gerard P. Wemhoff
Wemhoff, Gerard P.

November 14, 1926 - October 2, 2020

VISITATION: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 7–8pm followed by a Rosary Service, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
Growing up Gerard was an great role model for me. I've always looked up to him. May he rest in peace.
Doug kelley
Friend
October 8, 2020