Preceded in death by husband, John Raymond; daughters, Hertha and Lisa; and grandson, Kyle Niss. Survived by sons and daughters, Sharon, Marsha, Thomas, Lorain, Elaine, Amy, Carol, Mathew, and Mark; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and extended family.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kremer Funeral Home. Interment: Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. Due to COVID, seating at funeral service will be limited. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Thank you Debbie yes Sahler St holds lots of wonderful memories. Ken thank you for your kind words. Our Momma is missed.
Amy Cooper
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom guys, she was a wonderful person. My heart goes out to all of you.
Ken Stahmer
March 29, 2021
I just heard about Gerda´s passing as I was watching Mass from St Vincent´s. I loved her and all of you. You were all an important part of my life. Gerda was a wonderful person who was a strong,loving woman. She will be missed. She always was a good source of advice. And raising you all in that little house was a true miracle! My prayers are with you all. Mary Ellen Hughes And
Mary Ellen Hughes
March 7, 2021
My condolences to you and your family, Sharon. I remember your mom being at numerous Honor Guard functions with you. Karen and I always enjoyed her company. God be wth you and the family. CBTom
Tom Lundquist
March 4, 2021
Thank you all for the messages. The Hollerup´s your Grandma was our bonus Grandma. Got us talking about Skippy and Butch. Loved visiting your farm. Ron and Lois brought us to Aksarben I remember the dolphins. The colors orange and blue. Theresa Dresp you lived next door to Grandma Hollerup. Deb Queen you moved in a bit later. It is comforting to see all your memories and nice thoughts. Thanks
Elaine Cooper
March 4, 2021
Sharon & family,
Your mom was a one-of-a-kind lady! What a blessing to have her with you for so long. Hold onto the beautiful memories of your mom as you say goodbye to her on earth. You are in my prayers.
Lenanne Forman
March 4, 2021
Sam - our condolences on the loss of your Grandmother. You and your family our in our prayers.
Cynthia & Tom Jodis
March 4, 2021
We are very sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a sweetheart, so fun. Just seeing her smile made me happy. I know you will miss her, probably everyday. But I also know she made her children strong, responsible, and loving. A tremendous legacy.
Jim and Ranae Murphy
March 3, 2021
Sharon, your mom is one of those familiar and welcoming people at the VFW, and she will be missed very much.
Dennis Kerr
March 3, 2021
May this beloved mother, rest now. With the angels in heaven, she told me about. In deepest sympathy.
Theresa Dresp
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
Rest in peace, Tante Gerda. My heartfelt sympathy to the Cooper family. My prayers are with you, my cousins.
Mary Gallagher
March 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family of Gerda. May God bless your entire family. It's been many years since I have seen most of the children except Sharon briefly a couple years ago. Again, my heartfelt condolences to you all!
Linda Hollerup Johnson
March 3, 2021
Sharon, Marsha, Tom, Lorain, Elaine, Amy, Carol, Matt and Mark,
I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was a wonderful lady and definitely an instant memory from "Sahler Street", I can picture her sitting on the front porch even now. When I think of all the memories growing up; both your Mother and Father are as much a part of those thoughts as each of you are. We have lost touch, but each of you hold a special place in my heart.
Blessings to you all.
Deb (Queen) Engler
deb engler
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She certainly was a very special lady. Our prayers to you all.