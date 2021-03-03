Cooper, Gerda Ruth



June 19, 1924 - March 1, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, John Raymond; daughters, Hertha and Lisa; and grandson, Kyle Niss. Survived by sons and daughters, Sharon, Marsha, Thomas, Lorain, Elaine, Amy, Carol, Mathew, and Mark; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and extended family.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kremer Funeral Home. Interment: Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. Due to COVID, seating at funeral service will be limited. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.



KREMER FUNERAL HOME



6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.