Earl, Gerry L.



March 11, 1939 - March 21, 2022



Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday 3pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. VISTATION with the family one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite Veterans' Organizations.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



72nd Street Chapel



1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.