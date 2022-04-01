Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday 3pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. VISTATION with the family one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite Veterans' Organizations.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 29, 2022
Dear Earl, I am deeply sorry for loss with God be his refuge and strength, a help that is readily found in times of distress.