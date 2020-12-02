Drakulich, Gertrude L. "Trudy"



July 18, 1932 - November 27, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Melvin; son, Scooter. Survived by daughters, Cindy Drakulich (Jack), Debra Stark (Rick); grandchildren, Zoe Drakulich (Jessy), Caitlin Stark (Casey), Justin Drakulich (Chelsie); great-grandchildren, Jade Petrie, Layne and Eloise Drakulich; brothers and sisters, Mildred "Mude," Gloria, Jimmy, and Robert.



VISITATION: Friday, 12 noon, with FUNERAL SERVICE 1:30pm, at the funeral home. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. To view the service, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service."



