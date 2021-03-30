Menu
Gilbert G. Carstens
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Carstens, Gilbert G.

April 16, 1926 - March 29, 2021

Preceded in death by wife of 70 years and childhood sweetheart, Dolores A. Carstens; grandson, Brett Carstens. Survived by son, Gregg A. Carstens (Julie M.); grandchildren: Grant, Alec (Amanda Zamora), Alyssa, Brooke Carstens; siblings: Robert Carstens, Evelyn Henderson, Merna Clayton; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Saturday, April 3rd from 9:30am to 11:00am at the West Center Chapel , with PRAYER SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Resurrection Mausoleum with Military Honors.

To view live broadcasts of the Prayer and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
My sympathy and love to all the Carstens. He was one of the best, your loved one and our country's hero. Thank you for sharing this wonderful heartfelt service. A cousin Sandra Spilger Baird
Sandra Baird
April 3, 2021
I worked with Gilbert at Nebraska Machinery Co. in the accounting dept. from 1979 - 1989. He was a wonderful person and he taught me a lot. My sympathies and prayers to the families.
Ruth Bantner
March 31, 2021
Gil and Dolores were wonderful neighbors. Their love and devotion to each other was a beautiful thing to witness. We are happy in the knowledge that he is with his Dolores once again. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. We will miss him!
Carol & Kathy
March 31, 2021
