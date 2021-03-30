Carstens, Gilbert G.
April 16, 1926 - March 29, 2021
Preceded in death by wife of 70 years and childhood sweetheart, Dolores A. Carstens; grandson, Brett Carstens. Survived by son, Gregg A. Carstens (Julie M.); grandchildren: Grant, Alec (Amanda Zamora), Alyssa, Brooke Carstens; siblings: Robert Carstens, Evelyn Henderson, Merna Clayton; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Saturday, April 3rd from 9:30am to 11:00am at the West Center Chapel , with PRAYER SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Resurrection Mausoleum with Military Honors.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.