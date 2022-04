Geihs, Gilbert "Gil" George



August 8, 1939 - March 9, 2020



Gil was born in Omaha and graduated from Central High in 1957 and UNO in 1961. He married Peggy Jean Herman in 1961, and they moved to Oregon in 1981 with their daughters.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Sunday, October 10, at 1pm.



German American Society



3717 S 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.