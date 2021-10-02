Semin, Gina Marie
December 25, 1965 - September 30, 2021
Family will receive friends Sunday, October 3rd from 5:30pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct 4th at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
