Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gina Marie Semin
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Semin, Gina Marie

December 25, 1965 - September 30, 2021

Gina Marie (Zaner) Semin was called to Heaven on September 30, 2021, while surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Gina was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Fran Zaner. She is survived by her three sons: Frank (Julie), Jacob, and Paul; two grandsons, Joseph and Emmett; two brothers, Dan (Teresa) and Mark (Lisa); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends.

Family will Receive friends Sunday, October 3rd, from 5:30pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 4th, at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Calling hours
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 "S" Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Gina´s passing. Gina was always so happy and fun to be around. Our kids played football and went to Skutt High School together. I will miss Gina and my heart goes out to her boys. God bless her family my thoughts and prayers are with them
Roxanne Dooley
October 8, 2021
Gina was such a beautiful person, so ready to smile and to share laughter. She was independent and intelligent. She loved her family and friends and would always tell me she had great support. She would say how thankful she was for that. she had fun trips to Colorado even when ER trips had to happen at times. She was not shy in sharing her love of the KC chiefs and showing up for chemo treatments in her KC gear, here in Nebraska! And to hear her talk sports with her Doctor T., it was great. She knew she was loved and supported and that was a gift you, Family, and Friends gave to her. Thank you and my prayers for comfort and support for you all. She is missed and I admired her very courageous many years battle with cancer. please take care, Jolene
Jolene brezack
October 6, 2021
Your sisters in Christ
CRHP Team 6-St. Therese-Parkville
October 6, 2021
Bill Fleissner
October 4, 2021
Gina was our beloved sister in Christ. Our prayers go out to her family, as well as our fellow CRHP sister, Susan. May she rest in the peace of our Lord.
CRHP Team 6 St. Therese-Parkville
Friend
October 4, 2021
Gina was a lovely member of our team, and our beloved sister in Christ. May she rest in the peace of Our Lord.
CRHP TEAM 6 St. Therese-Parkville
Friend
October 4, 2021
I have missed seeing Gina at Mass and am so sorry to hear she has died. You are all in our prayers. May she Rest In Peace in God´s everlasting arms and be comforted by God´s promise to be close to the broken-hearted. Sincerely, Wendy & Bob Synowicki
Wendy Synowicki
Friend
October 2, 2021
Gina was one of the nicest ladies. She would do anything for anyone. She loved her boys. My son Paul considered her one of the fun Moms. She was a great nurse. Blessings to her family. Bill and Roxanne Harris
Roxanne Harris
October 2, 2021
David & Dongyin
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results