Gina was such a beautiful person, so ready to smile and to share laughter. She was independent and intelligent. She loved her family and friends and would always tell me she had great support. She would say how thankful she was for that. she had fun trips to Colorado even when ER trips had to happen at times. She was not shy in sharing her love of the KC chiefs and showing up for chemo treatments in her KC gear, here in Nebraska! And to hear her talk sports with her Doctor T., it was great. She knew she was loved and supported and that was a gift you, Family, and Friends gave to her. Thank you and my prayers for comfort and support for you all. She is missed and I admired her very courageous many years battle with cancer. please take care, Jolene

Jolene brezack October 6, 2021