Semin, Gina Marie
December 25, 1965 - September 30, 2021
Gina Marie (Zaner) Semin was called to Heaven on September 30, 2021, while surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Gina was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Fran Zaner. She is survived by her three sons: Frank (Julie), Jacob, and Paul; two grandsons, Joseph and Emmett; two brothers, Dan (Teresa) and Mark (Lisa); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends.
Family will Receive friends Sunday, October 3rd, from 5:30pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 4th, at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.