Birkel, Gladys J.



October 28, 1929 - March 9, 2021



A good and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by Husband of 65 years: Charles E Birkel. Parents: Anton, Sr and Mary Miratsky. Sisters: Helen Litty, Mary Pospichal, Evelyn Cassel. Brothers: Anton Miratsky, Jr, James Miratsky and Joseph Miratsky.



Survived by Children: Elizabeth (John) Fullerton, Omaha; Bernard (Jacqueline) Birkel, Houston; Karen Beard (Dwayne Schlesiger), LaVista; Kenneth Birkel (Maril Solomon), Mt. Vernon, WA; Nancy (Fred) Newcomer, Longmont, CO; Theresa (James) Woolf, Franklin Park, IL; Beverly (Kevin) Tritsch, Olathe, KS; Janice (Philip) Heywood, Lincoln; Philip (Tina) Birkel, LaVista; Timothy (Stacey) Birkel, Tualatin, OR. Grandchildren: Scott (Tricia) Fullerton, Christine Fullerton, Kevin Birkel, David Birkel, Charissa Beard, Brian (Samantha) Beard, Douglas Beard, Matthew (Andrea) Woolf, Kristopher (Catherine) Woolf, Michael Woolf, Jonathan Woolf, Jennifer Heywood, Alexander Heywood, Aubrey (Ian) Webster, Brandon Birkel, Caylee Birkel, Sarah Birkel, Elizabeth Birkel. Great-Grandchildren: Madeline and Laurel Fullerton. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a great many friends.



Due to COVID concerns: Visitation at Mortuary Sunday without family present 5 - 6:30 pm. Private Funeral Mass, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service will be livestreamed on Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St Columbkille Church, where she was an active participant for 48 years.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.