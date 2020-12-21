Harper, Gladys M.



December 14, 1932 - December 18, 2020



SERVICES PENDING



Only a generation removed from her Swedish immigrant ancestors, Gladys was born a Queen, by way of a President. Her own grandmother's maiden name was Taft, a cousin to the only occupant of the White House to also later be appointed to the Supreme Court.



She spent time growing up on a farm in Stanton, lA when her father found work with the WPA program. Gladys carried the emotional and psychological scars of a childhood plagued by the Great Depression and ravaged with the deprivations forced by the WWII war effort. The personal sacrifices she and others endured in those difficult times, puts to shame anyone who complains about wearing a face mask or refusing to social distance required to save lives today.



Gladys cherished the West Omaha home designed and built by her High School sweetheart husband. Another pride and joy was her first car, a white 1959 Impala with the giant fins and featuring an interior in her favorite color turquoise. Her superpowers included an unconditional love for her son and an ability to go shopping on a daily basis when necessary.



She loved parades, fireworks and built enviable collections of Barbie dolls and Elvis memorabilia. After working as a teller for First National Bank, she became a bookkeeper for her husband's ceramic tile business. Gladys never met a candy or dessert she didn't like, and avidly roller skated at the rink on 38th and Leavenworth well into her forties. Forced to drop out of High School to earn a living, she still harbored a lifelong love of learning.



Preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Nellie Queen; little brother Robert Queen; and husband of 44 years Ken Harper. Survived by son, Dr. Gary Ogden Harper; big sister, Marilyn Phillips of Howell, MI; cousins, Joyce Jacobson of Omaha, and Arthur Queen of Lawrence, KS; sister-in-law, Karen Queen; many nieces and nephews; (too many cousins to count); and three grandcats (Guinievere, Vonnegut and 007).



Sorry, due to the COVID crisis there will be no Visitation nor Public Funeral, since her only son is still receiving cancer treatments. Flowers are encouraged and will be placed on her grave in West Lawn Cemetery. Please direct all deliveries to the main office. Burial will be completed before Christmas Eve. You can visit Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home's website to leave condolences for the family.



