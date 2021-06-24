Menu
Gladys Jane Plambeck
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Plambeck, Gladys Jane

April 28, 1932 - June 22, 2021

Age 89. Preceded in death by husband, Vernon Plambeck; twin sister, Gloria Votrobek; sister, Georgina Stern; brother, Laddie Vonasek. Survived by daughter, Sandy Krim and husband Dan; grandchildren: Tiffany Quinn (Jarrod); Blaine Krim and Shane Krim (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Trevor and Aubrey Quinn; sisters-in-law, Linda Plambeck and Donna White (Joe).

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 25th, 2pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Reception of Family and Friends one hour prior to service. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jun
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
