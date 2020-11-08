Webber Vermillion, Gladys



April 22, 1925 - October 29, 2020



Gladys went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys May Leney when she was three days old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Webber. Together they had four children: Cheryl Bahl (Steven), Lynn Baker (Michael), Gary Webber (Emily) and Anne Seaton. Gladys was also preceded in death by her second husband, Lewis Vermillion. She had two step sons, Timothy Vermillion (Bobbie) and Paul Vermillion. Gladys also received and gave an unending amount of love from her 11 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.



Gladys had a passion for making each day special. She loved music, painting, poetry, golf, gardening, sports and travel. Everyday she had something going on. She designed and made cards for special occasions. She was the most loving, caring person and there will be a huge hole left in our family gatherings.



At a later date we will be having a family Celebration of Life and Burial. Memorials to First Covenant Church 201 N. 90th St. Omaha, NE 68114



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.