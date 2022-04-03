Age 80. Passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022. Loving husband to Sylvia; loving father to: LaNell, Glenda, David, and Glen Daniel; and step-father to: Tom, Teri, Eddie, and William.
Glen was born in Youngstown, OH. His family moved to Omaha when he was a young boy. Glen and his brother Carl spent 10 years living at the Omaha Home for Boys. Glen worked at Western Electric, then with a few friends went on to open the first Off Track Betting business in the state of NE. Glen moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1992. He retired as a bus driver in 2009. He loved his large family that included 24 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking and gifting his works to family and friends. Glen was very much loved and will be missed dearly.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Omaha Home for Boys.
My dad, was many things to many people. While everyone saw him via their own eyes we each held him in our own ways. May he Rest In Peace and know we care for him as always.
David Barker
Family
April 3, 2022
Grandpa will be deeply missed by all of us! He was always one of the first people I would send cute pictures of the kids to! I knew he would be so happy to see their smiling faces! Grandpa was someone you could count on every year on your birthday or anniversary. You knew even if everyone else forgot to send you a card, Grandpa would never forget! He was so thoughtful and kind! We loved visiting him and Grandma Sylvia when we lived in Los Angeles. We got to see them often and always enjoyed spending time with them.
Summer Bailey
Family
April 3, 2022
My Dad was a great man, he was kind and generous and loving. He cared deeply for his family. I am so thankful for my many fond memories of him and so thankful & hopeful I will see him again in heaven.
LaNell Elise Stafford
Family
April 3, 2022
My sweet dad was so kind & patient & caring & generous. He was a good listener and deeply cared for his family. I will always miss him so much, but with our hope in Jesus, I know I will see my precious daddy again. I have so many good memories of my dad & lots of precious photos. My dad was so good about taking photos and making birthdays & holidays special. He use to make us kids animal shaped pancakes for breakfast & beautiful homemade birthday cakes. We spent many family vacations in the mountains of Colorado, we also went to the drive in movies often, and we loved going to A& W drive in for hamburgers & root beers. Dad loved all the grandkids & great grandkids deeply too. He loved woodworking & blessed his family with lovely works of art. I miss you daddy & love you so much.