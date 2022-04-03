My sweet dad was so kind & patient & caring & generous. He was a good listener and deeply cared for his family. I will always miss him so much, but with our hope in Jesus, I know I will see my precious daddy again. I have so many good memories of my dad & lots of precious photos. My dad was so good about taking photos and making birthdays & holidays special. He use to make us kids animal shaped pancakes for breakfast & beautiful homemade birthday cakes. We spent many family vacations in the mountains of Colorado, we also went to the drive in movies often, and we loved going to A& W drive in for hamburgers & root beers. Dad loved all the grandkids & great grandkids deeply too. He loved woodworking & blessed his family with lovely works of art. I miss you daddy & love you so much.

Daughter LaNell Family April 3, 2022