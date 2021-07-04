Closner, Glen R.
May 10, 1968 - June 28, 2021
Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents Gary and Janice; baby sister, (Baby Closner). Survived by children, Jamie (Andrew) Brown, Drew; granddaughter, Hadley; brother, Shawn (Kari); 3 nephews; 1 niece; family and friends.
VISITATION Monday 4-6pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10:30am at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave. Gretna. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be designated later.
Roeder Mortuary
11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE
402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.