Glen R. Closner
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Closner, Glen R.

May 10, 1968 - June 28, 2021

Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents Gary and Janice; baby sister, (Baby Closner). Survived by children, Jamie (Andrew) Brown, Drew; granddaughter, Hadley; brother, Shawn (Kari); 3 nephews; 1 niece; family and friends.

VISITATION Monday 4-6pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10:30am at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave. Gretna. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be designated later.

Roeder Mortuary

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE

402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna, NE
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
