Otto, Glen M.
November 14, 2020 - April 16, 1930
Glen M. Otto, 90, Ceresco, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born April 16, 1930 in Wahoo, NE.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:30am. There will be a VISITATION at the Ceresco Covenant Church, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 4–6:30pm, with family greeting outside the church. Funeral will be on Ceresco Covenant Facebook Live and later a link will be posted on Metcalf Funeral Home website. The service that will be live on the Ceresco Covenant Church facebook page, you will need to join the group and it can take at least 24 hours to join.
Memorials may be given to the Ceresco Covenant Church, Fridhem Cemetery Assn. or the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com
.
METCALF FUNERAL HOME
245 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE | 402-474-6161
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.