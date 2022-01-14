Menu
Glen J. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Miller, Glen J.

August 21, 1937 - January 10, 2022

Council Bluffs. Passed away in Coppell, TX. Born in Fingal, ND to the late Emil and Florence (Steidl) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Agatha Reiman; brothers, Ray and Mark Miller.

Glen is survived by wife, Mary Jean; son, Brian and wife Michelle, of Coppell, TX; daughter, Karla Calder and husband Bill, of Franklin Lakes, NJ; Greg, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Katherine and Ava Miller, Will and Alex Calder; sisters, Helen Otte, and Karen (Geoff) Pohl, of Omaha; aunt, Pauline Klinger, of West Fargo, ND; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

ROSARY: Sunday, 2pm, followed by VISITATION until 5pm, all at funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at St. Patrick's Church, Co. Bluffs. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at St. Patrick's. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church or St. Albert School.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Jean and family: We are so sorry to have just heard about Glen´s passing. Sure have enjoyed our times spent together at dances. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Love and Peace, Peg and Ray Miller(not related)
Peg and Ray Miller
January 18, 2022
Mary Jean and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. May the memories of Glen get you through this time grief.
Rick and Deb Rupiper
January 17, 2022
Mary Jean I´m so sorry to hear about Glen. You and all your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Christine Brunow
Work
January 15, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 14, 2022
