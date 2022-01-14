Miller, Glen J.August 21, 1937 - January 10, 2022Council Bluffs. Passed away in Coppell, TX. Born in Fingal, ND to the late Emil and Florence (Steidl) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Agatha Reiman; brothers, Ray and Mark Miller.Glen is survived by wife, Mary Jean; son, Brian and wife Michelle, of Coppell, TX; daughter, Karla Calder and husband Bill, of Franklin Lakes, NJ; Greg, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Katherine and Ava Miller, Will and Alex Calder; sisters, Helen Otte, and Karen (Geoff) Pohl, of Omaha; aunt, Pauline Klinger, of West Fargo, ND; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.ROSARY: Sunday, 2pm, followed by VISITATION until 5pm, all at funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at St. Patrick's Church, Co. Bluffs. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at St. Patrick's. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church or St. Albert School.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com