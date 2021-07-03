Borkenhagen, Glenda Baack



July 31, 1927 - June 16, 2021



Glenda Baack Borkenhagen passed away on June 16, 2021, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Glenda was born at Hampton, Nebraska on July 31, 1927, to Barthold Baack and Lillie Brauer Baack. Glenda grew up on the family farm and graduated from Hampton High as class valedictorian. She attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Zoology in 1949. At university Glenda met Karl Borkenhagen; they were married September 1, 1948, and were blessed to enjoy over 71 years of marriage. They established a home in Omaha where they raised three sons. She loved gardening and enjoyed playing golf with Karl. She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; and her sisters, Marlene Troester and Leila Ackerson; and her husband, Karl. She is survived by her sons: Glenn Borkenhagen of Cody, WY; Alan Borkenhagen (Donna) of Edmond, OK; and Jay Borkenhagen (Belinda) of Lincroft, NJ; and five grandchildren.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 8, 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S. 114th St), luncheon to follow.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.