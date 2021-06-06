Phaby, Glenda J.
February 12, 1948 - June 4, 2021
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 9th, at 11am at Converge Church, 14515 Harvey Oaks Ave. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.