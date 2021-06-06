Menu
Glenda J. Phaby
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Phaby, Glenda J.

February 12, 1948 - June 4, 2021

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 9th, at 11am at Converge Church, 14515 Harvey Oaks Ave. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Converge Church
14515 Harvey Oaks Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just now found out that Glenda had passed away. I am so sorry for your loss. We were friends since grade school and were in Camp Fire Girls together. She was a sweet and fun person. Prayers for peace and comfort in your loss.
Linda (Holeman) Johnson
February 12, 2022
Glenda was a very loving care taker of my nephew and niece when they were young. She had a loving heart and the best smile. My heartfelt condolences to the family. We loved Glenda very much.
Janelle Hardy
Friend
June 7, 2021
Stortz Financial Group
June 7, 2021
