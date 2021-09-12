Bennett, Glenn R.
Age 78
Nebraska City, NE formerly of Omaha. Longtime owner/operator Bennett Refrigeration, Omaha. Survived by wife, Judy (White) Bennett of Nebraska City; children: Traci Gunter (Michael) of Gretna NE, Christine Bennett of Omaha, and Jennifer Sheldon (Mark) of Ashland, NE; four grandchildren; step-children: Keith (Kathy) White, Charlie White, Brenda Walters-in memory- (Steve) all of Nebraska City, and Lauri White of Millersport, OH; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings: LeAnn Jeanneret-in memory- (Jerry) of Omaha, Lois Wilson of Fargo ND, and Alan Bennett (Kathy) of Papillion, NE; other family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, September 13, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebrask City, with ROSARY prior at 12:45pm. BURIAL in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Paul, NE at 4pm with Military Honors. Family Greeting friends 5-7pm, Sunday, September 12, at Mortuary followed by a Masonic Service at 7pm. Memorials to Lourdes Endowment Fund, or Shriners Hospitals
.
GUDE MORTUARY
Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.