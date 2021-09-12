Menu
Glenn R. Bennett
Bennett, Glenn R.

Age 78

Nebraska City, NE formerly of Omaha. Longtime owner/operator Bennett Refrigeration, Omaha. Survived by wife, Judy (White) Bennett of Nebraska City; children: Traci Gunter (Michael) of Gretna NE, Christine Bennett of Omaha, and Jennifer Sheldon (Mark) of Ashland, NE; four grandchildren; step-children: Keith (Kathy) White, Charlie White, Brenda Walters-in memory- (Steve) all of Nebraska City, and Lauri White of Millersport, OH; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings: LeAnn Jeanneret-in memory- (Jerry) of Omaha, Lois Wilson of Fargo ND, and Alan Bennett (Kathy) of Papillion, NE; other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, September 13, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebrask City, with ROSARY prior at 12:45pm. BURIAL in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Paul, NE at 4pm with Military Honors. Family Greeting friends 5-7pm, Sunday, September 12, at Mortuary followed by a Masonic Service at 7pm. Memorials to Lourdes Endowment Fund, or Shriners Hospitals.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to your family. I know Traci and Christine from St. Philip Neri. I was in Traci´s 3rd grade class.
Brian Miller
Other
September 12, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 12, 2021
Glenn was a great Brother in-law.Many years ago when I was 18 he was the only one who taught me how to drive! He was good to my Kids. He was a Sweetheart!
Diane Hirniak
Family
September 12, 2021
