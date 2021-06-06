Harding, Glenn DavidJuly 17, 1957 - May 27, 2021Glenn David Harding, age 63 of Omaha, NE, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born July 17, 1957 to Dale and Priscilla (Warkentien) Harding Sr. in Omaha, NE. David enjoyed all animals, spending time hunting and fishing, and visiting with family and friends.David is survived by his father, Dale Harding Sr. (Marti); brothers, John "Bud" Harding Jr. (Becky), Duane Harding (Lisa); sons, David and Colton, of Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.CHAPEL OF MEMORIES9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011