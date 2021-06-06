Menu
Glenn David Harding
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of Memories
9001 Arbor St.
Omaha, NE
Harding, Glenn David

July 17, 1957 - May 27, 2021

Glenn David Harding, age 63 of Omaha, NE, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born July 17, 1957 to Dale and Priscilla (Warkentien) Harding Sr. in Omaha, NE. David enjoyed all animals, spending time hunting and fishing, and visiting with family and friends.

David is survived by his father, Dale Harding Sr. (Marti); brothers, John "Bud" Harding Jr. (Becky), Duane Harding (Lisa); sons, David and Colton, of Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

CHAPEL OF MEMORIES

9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011

www.omahachapelofmemories.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Memories
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the few was David .... Rest Peacefully My Friend.
Budd Vidlak
Friend
June 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Dave's family. Even though we lost touch over the years, we still remember the good times. Thanks for the memories. We will miss you.
Mark Dodrill & Janyce Dawson
Friend
June 6, 2021
