Krabbenhoft, Glenn J.April 11, 1931 - November 25, 2020Proud Korean War Veteran. Heavy equipment operater who built air strips in Teague and Osan South Korea. Concrete Truck Driver 36 years for Ready Mix.Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife of 64 years, Lavonne; sons: Allen (Barbara), and Kent (Deb); daughters: Jolene Krabbenhoft, and Glenda (Rob) Skiba; grandchildren: Lisa Krabbenhoft, Cole Skiba, Cody Krabbenhoft, and Megan Krabbenhoft; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.VISITATION at the Mortuary Sunday, November 29, from 1-5pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, November 30, at 2pm at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association, or Josie Harper Hospice House. To leave condolences and for full obituary, see Funeral home website.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com