Bressler, Glenn Leroy



Age 62 - September 14, 2020



Omaha formerly of Red Oak, IA. Passed away at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Survivors include his mother: Joyce Kennon (Phil) of Red Oak, IA; siblings: Tammy Bressler of Salem, VA, Debbie Fietz (Randy) of Pearl River, LA, Mike Bressler of Winfield, KS, and Jackie Porter (Allen) of Red Oak, IA; and other relatives and many friends.



A CELEBRATION of LIVE SERVICE will be held 11:30am Thursday, October 8, at the Celebration Covenant Church at 16868 Giles Road in Omaha, NE.



