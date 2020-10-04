Menu
Glenn Leroy Bressler
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1958
DIED
September 14, 2020
Bressler, Glenn Leroy

Age 62 - September 14, 2020

Omaha formerly of Red Oak, IA. Passed away at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Survivors include his mother: Joyce Kennon (Phil) of Red Oak, IA; siblings: Tammy Bressler of Salem, VA, Debbie Fietz (Randy) of Pearl River, LA, Mike Bressler of Winfield, KS, and Jackie Porter (Allen) of Red Oak, IA; and other relatives and many friends.

A CELEBRATION of LIVE SERVICE will be held 11:30am Thursday, October 8, at the Celebration Covenant Church at 16868 Giles Road in Omaha, NE.

NELSON-BOYLAN-LeRETTE

FUNERAL CHAPEL

410 Sixth St., Red Oak, Iowa 51566

(712) 623-2525 (800) 653-4881 | www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
the Celebration Covenant Church
16868 Giles Road, Omaha, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Glenn, you were a good friend, may you have all the time in the world now to hunt and fish.
JOHN Wolford
Friend
September 26, 2020
Glenn had a good heart, very sweet to me. Loved his dogs and the outdoors.Wish I could have done more for him. My sympathies to his family.
Janet Wolford
September 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 19, 2020