Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn E. Magnuson
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
Magnuson, Glenn E.

March 4, 1931 - January 6, 2022

Glenn Everett Magnuson, age 89, died peacefully at home on January 6, 2022.

Preceded in death by wife, Diane; son, Jerry.

Survived by children: Sheila (Mark Kitzmiller), Mary (David Golda), Thomas (Brenda Keller), and Martin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Per Glenn's wishes, there will be no formal service. He donated his body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical research and education.

Memorials to Open Door Mission.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
Tom, I am thinking of you and your family during this difficult time, and I wish you the best. I will never forget the warm and loving assistance which you gave to myself and my family as we dealt with the vascular dementia and then the death of my mother.
Jane Prochaska
Other
January 9, 2022
Great, cool patriarch of one of the finest families I have had the great fortune to call my 2nd family, loving/lovely friends. Best thoughts on and for all of you! Love you ALL dearly!
mike pane
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results