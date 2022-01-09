Magnuson, Glenn E.
March 4, 1931 - January 6, 2022
Glenn Everett Magnuson, age 89, died peacefully at home on January 6, 2022.
Preceded in death by wife, Diane; son, Jerry.
Survived by children: Sheila (Mark Kitzmiller), Mary (David Golda), Thomas (Brenda Keller), and Martin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Per Glenn's wishes, there will be no formal service. He donated his body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical research and education.
Memorials to Open Door Mission.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.