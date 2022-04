Grandpa and Grandma- We all miss you more than words can ever say. As we all grew up we know that we were truly loved by you both. Each one of us knows that we all shared individual moments and time spent with you both that created memories that clearly last a lifetime in our hearts. Snooki(beloved dog) and every one of us family members on both sides; your friends, and customers far and near have adored and missed. We thank you both for the wonderful life we have been given, and we also know that we were truly loved. Thanks for the great conversations, and the times spent going to bingo, racing, fishing, working, and growing up with the kind of memories we never will forget. Even though it saddens us deeply-and we miss you so much-we know that you both lived a full life. See you on the flip!

Jaimi Fay-granddaughter Family December 16, 2021