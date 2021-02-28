Creighton, Gloria J.



September 20, 1938 - February 22, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, John Creighton; brothers, George Grixby, Jr. and William Grixby, Sr; and sisters, Lillian Johnson and Judy McCullough. Survived by brothers, Ronald (Evelyn), and Michael Grixby; sisters, Patricia Lenton, and Arlene Ellis; sons, Charles, Sr. (Wendy), and Russell (Glenda) Green, all of Omaha; grandsons, Charles, Jr. of Coffeyville, KS, and Terrence (Kesha) Green Sr. of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren; Tarynn and Terrence Green, Jr.; nieces; nephews; many family and friends.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, March 2, with VISITATION from 10-11am at St. Benedict the Moor Parish, 2423 Grant St. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.