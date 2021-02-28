Menu
Gloria J. Creighton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Creighton, Gloria J.

September 20, 1938 - February 22, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, John Creighton; brothers, George Grixby, Jr. and William Grixby, Sr; and sisters, Lillian Johnson and Judy McCullough. Survived by brothers, Ronald (Evelyn), and Michael Grixby; sisters, Patricia Lenton, and Arlene Ellis; sons, Charles, Sr. (Wendy), and Russell (Glenda) Green, all of Omaha; grandsons, Charles, Jr. of Coffeyville, KS, and Terrence (Kesha) Green Sr. of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren; Tarynn and Terrence Green, Jr.; nieces; nephews; many family and friends.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, March 2, with VISITATION from 10-11am at St. Benedict the Moor Parish, 2423 Grant St. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Benedict the Moor Parish
2423 Grant St., NE
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Benedict the Moor Parish
2423 Grant St, NE
Gloria was a special lady with a heart of gold. I have missed her over the years and very sad to see of her passing. I know God has a special place waiting for her. Deepest sympathies to all of her family.
Darlene
March 1, 2021
Condolences and Deepest Sympathy to the Family and Friends of Gloria Creighton from the Family of Gloria (Bunny Davis) Glass Family and member of St. Benedict the Moor Church.
Josephine A. Glass
February 28, 2021
