Dierks, Gloria L. (Zoeller)



September 10, 1932 - December 18, 2021



Gloria (Zoeller) Dierks, age 89 of Ewing, NE, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Lincoln, NE after a brief illness.



Gloria is survived by her four children, Jon (Kim) Dierks of Lincoln, Tom Dierks of Lincoln, Chris (Suzanne) Dierks of Ewing, and Stephanie (Jerry) Upp of Gering; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Bart, Nicholas Dierks, Brianna Dierks, Nathan (Chelsey) Dierks, Alex Dierks, Brady (Ashley) Dierks, Regan Dierks, Rachel Dierks, Kristen (Brett) Klein, Megan Upp, and Kyle Upp; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Zoeller of Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL MASS: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Rev. John Norman will officiate. VISITATION will be from 2-4pm Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with a 4pm Parish Rosary.



