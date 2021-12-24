Menu
Gloria L. Dierks
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North 3rd Street
O'Neill, NE
Dierks, Gloria L. (Zoeller)

September 10, 1932 - December 18, 2021

Gloria (Zoeller) Dierks, age 89 of Ewing, NE, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Lincoln, NE after a brief illness.

Gloria is survived by her four children, Jon (Kim) Dierks of Lincoln, Tom Dierks of Lincoln, Chris (Suzanne) Dierks of Ewing, and Stephanie (Jerry) Upp of Gering; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Bart, Nicholas Dierks, Brianna Dierks, Nathan (Chelsey) Dierks, Alex Dierks, Brady (Ashley) Dierks, Regan Dierks, Rachel Dierks, Kristen (Brett) Klein, Megan Upp, and Kyle Upp; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Zoeller of Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL MASS: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Rev. John Norman will officiate. VISITATION will be from 2-4pm Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with a 4pm Parish Rosary.

BIGLIN'S MORTUARY

O'Neill, NE | 402-336-2360 | www.biglinsmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church - Ewing, NE
220 US-275, Ewing, NE
Dec
26
Service
4:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church - Ewing, NE
220 US-275, Ewing, NE
Dec
27
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church - Ewing, NE
220 US-275, Ewing, NE
Dec
27
Interment
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Address Not Available, Ewing, NE
