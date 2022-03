Drews, Gloria (Goldsberry)



Age 84 - September 14, 2021



Omaha. Gloria is survived by her husband, Gilbert Drews; sons, Michael (Laura) Drews and Treg (Marie) Drews; five grandchildren, Derek, Kristen, Kyle, Asia and Seth; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Apollo and Hayden; and sister, Beverly (Goldsberry) Jacobson. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Pearl Goldsberry; and daughter, Sandra (Drews) Clark.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 2pm at the Bell Tower in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE.



LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY



1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.