Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria F. Young
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Young, Gloria F.

March 8, 1932 - November 6, 2020

Young, Gloria Frances (Morinelli) died from Covid 19 on November 6, 2020 at Northland Rehabilitation Center in Kansas City, MO.

Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Morinelli (Lucchino); her father, John Morinelli; her husband, William Young Jr. (Bill); and her brother-in-law, Gary Walter. She is survived by her sister, Anna Walter (Morinelli); daughter, Nancy Ritter (Young), (Kirk); son, John Young (Julie); her cherished granddaughter, Ava Jane Young; nieces, Ann and Gianna Silvest; cousins: Phyllis Leonardo, Mary Lalley, and Linda Cumbee.

Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be a private family burial. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Little Blue Elementary PTA, 13900 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64133.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.