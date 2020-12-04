Hill, Gloria (Buglewicz)



January 21, 1929 - December 3, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Josephine Buglewicz; brother, Francis Buglewicz. Survived by husband, Weston "Dan" Hill; sons, Dan (Sheila) and Tom (Peggy) Hill; daughter, Michaela (Ernie) Bredar; 6 grandchildren, Kristin (Matt) Patrick, Lauren Hill (Ryan) Meyer, Kelli (David) Blank, Lindsey (Jake) Betsworth, Julia Hill and T.J. Hill; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Candy Buglewicz.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th & Q St.). VISITATION: Sunday, 1-4pm, with 3pm Vigil Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Gloria's obit and Stream Service.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.