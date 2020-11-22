Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Saults Merrill
Merrill, Gloria Saults

July 27, 1932 - November 10, 2020

Age 88 of Bellevue, NE. Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and she delighted in the company of the many children she taught throughout her life. She was born in Gordon, NE, in 1932 to Claude and Sylvia (Moss) Saults. Upon her graduation from high school, she attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She earned her Masters Degree in Speech Pathology at a time when she was told she would be too educated to get a husband. She then proceeded to also earn her Masters Degree in Special Education, much to her husband's delight. She advocated for women's rights and volunteerism was second nature to her. Gloria was passionate and dedicated to helping and teaching the children of the Bellevue Public School System. She enjoyed reading, never passed up an opportunity for a teachable moment, followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers with great enthusiasm, and raised her daughters to be strong, independent, and opinionated, just like her. Her final years were spent at Hillcrest Grand Lodge in Papillion. Her family cannot express enough their gratitude for the support and care she received from her second family. If friends or family wish to commemorate our mother, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Preceded in death by her husband, William H. Merrill; brother, Jerry Saults. Survived by her daughters, Stephanie Merrill and Heather Hoyer (Mike); brother, Winfield Saults; and many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Private Family Graveside Service. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.