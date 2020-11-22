Merrill, Gloria Saults
July 27, 1932 - November 10, 2020
Age 88 of Bellevue, NE. Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and she delighted in the company of the many children she taught throughout her life. She was born in Gordon, NE, in 1932 to Claude and Sylvia (Moss) Saults. Upon her graduation from high school, she attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She earned her Masters Degree in Speech Pathology at a time when she was told she would be too educated to get a husband. She then proceeded to also earn her Masters Degree in Special Education, much to her husband's delight. She advocated for women's rights and volunteerism was second nature to her. Gloria was passionate and dedicated to helping and teaching the children of the Bellevue Public School System. She enjoyed reading, never passed up an opportunity for a teachable moment, followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers with great enthusiasm, and raised her daughters to be strong, independent, and opinionated, just like her. Her final years were spent at Hillcrest Grand Lodge in Papillion. Her family cannot express enough their gratitude for the support and care she received from her second family. If friends or family wish to commemorate our mother, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
Preceded in death by her husband, William H. Merrill; brother, Jerry Saults. Survived by her daughters, Stephanie Merrill and Heather Hoyer (Mike); brother, Winfield Saults; and many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Private Family Graveside Service. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery
