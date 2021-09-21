Timperley, Gloria Joyce
October 24, 1931 - September 19, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Paul Dale Timperley; son, James Timperley. Survived by children: JoAnn Shipley, John Timperley, Lori Fehderau, Lois Wilson, Cindy Ames; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24th at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.
