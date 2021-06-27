Wilde, Gloria Mae
October 11, 1937 - June 24, 2021
Survived by children, Cheryl Ann Davis, Thomas Alan Wilde, James Michael Wilde, and Karen Susan Carroll; grandchildren, Ellen Wilde, Aaron Davis, Jenna Davis, and Jasper Wilde; siblings, Ron Klug and Rita Simon; and many other beloved family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association
. https://bit.ly/ALZORG
VISITATION will be Wednesday at 9am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.