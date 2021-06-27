Menu
Gloria Mae Wilde
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Wilde, Gloria Mae

October 11, 1937 - June 24, 2021

Survived by children, Cheryl Ann Davis, Thomas Alan Wilde, James Michael Wilde, and Karen Susan Carroll; grandchildren, Ellen Wilde, Aaron Davis, Jenna Davis, and Jasper Wilde; siblings, Ron Klug and Rita Simon; and many other beloved family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. https://bit.ly/ALZORG VISITATION will be Wednesday at 9am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
Karen & Jim My sister and brother. I have not walked in your shoes, So I do not know what the last few years has been like for you two and Your Mom & Dad. I would like to believe, your brave father left this earthly plain, to be able to greet your beautiful mother, as she arrived to enter the ethers of the the stars. Hugs Patty Kucera
Patty & Steve Kucera
June 28, 2021
Condolences to the family. Gloria was a sweet woman. We shared many conversations and giggles at extended family gatherings. May you all find peace knowing she is content enjoying her next journey.
Julia Lange
June 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gloria and Don were such wonderful Christians ! Heavens gain
Kathy "Stephens"
Family
June 27, 2021
