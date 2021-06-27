Karen & Jim My sister and brother. I have not walked in your shoes, So I do not know what the last few years has been like for you two and Your Mom & Dad. I would like to believe, your brave father left this earthly plain, to be able to greet your beautiful mother, as she arrived to enter the ethers of the the stars. Hugs Patty Kucera

Patty & Steve Kucera June 28, 2021