Doeschot, Gordon M.
December 27, 1932 - December 11, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, John and Ina; and brother Gene. Survived by wife of 63 years, Nan; sons, Greg (Melanie), and Jeff; and grandchildren: Matt, Lauren, Jessie, and Courtney.
GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, December 23, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disable American Veterans.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.