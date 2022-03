Doeschot, Gordon M.December 27, 1932 - December 11, 2021Preceded in death by parents, John and Ina; and brother Gene. Survived by wife of 63 years, Nan; sons, Greg (Melanie), and Jeff; and grandchildren: Matt, Lauren, Jessie, and Courtney.GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, December 23, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disable American Veterans.For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400