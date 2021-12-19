Menu
Gordon M. Doeschot
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Doeschot, Gordon M.

December 27, 1932 - December 11, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, John and Ina; and brother Gene. Survived by wife of 63 years, Nan; sons, Greg (Melanie), and Jeff; and grandchildren: Matt, Lauren, Jessie, and Courtney.

GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, December 23, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disable American Veterans.

For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Nan Greg and Jeff I am so sorry for your loss I am sure he will find a good card game and a fishing spot
Shawn Boryca
Friend
December 23, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 19, 2021
